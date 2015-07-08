(Corrects typo in first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES, July 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will likely raise interest rates this year, a top Fed official
said on Wednesday, but should only do so when there are firmer
signs that inflation is headed back up toward the central bank's
2 percent target.
"I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I
still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own
risks," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in
remarks that largely repeated those he made just two days after
the Fed wrapped up its June meeting with a decision to keep
rates near zero.
But while a decline in labor market slack, an unemployment
rate headed below 5 percent next year, and expected GDP growth
of 2.75 percent for the next couple of quarters bodes well for
the U.S. economy, he said, low inflation remains a chief worry.
He called recent inflation readings "fine," though it was
unclear if that marked an upgrade from his assessment three
weeks ago that they were "okay."
"I see all the factors in place to meet our inflation goal
by the end of next year," he said.
Still, he said, "I am wary of acting before gathering more
evidence that inflation's trajectory is on the desired path."
Williams downplayed the risk to the U.S. economy from
Greece, where a debt crisis is sending daily life into chaos.
Euro zone leaders earlier set an end-of-the-week deadline for
Greece to come up with a proposal to secure the loans needed to
keep its economy functioning.
"While a worst-case scenario of a Greek exit from the euro
leading to sizable financial and economic impacts on the global
economy cannot be ruled out, it remains an unlikely tail risk,"
Williams said.
He also said a recent visit to China and meetings with
policymakers there had reassured him that the country is willing
and able to take the policy measures to manage its growth. He
did not refer in his prepared remarks to China's stock market
rout.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)