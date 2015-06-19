SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker signaled Friday that despite a "nearly healed" U.S.
labor market, he will not support raising U.S. interest rates
until he sees stronger signs of inflation.
"Until I have more confidence that inflation will be moving
back to 2 percent, I'll continue to be in wait-and-see mode
regarding raising interest rates," San Francisco Federal Reserve
President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to
the NBER East Asia Seminar on Economics.
Fed officials have for some time predicted that inflation,
which for years has lingered below the Fed's 2-percent target,
will rise as unemployment falls and the labor market tightens.
Williams on Friday reiterated that forecast, but signaled he is
loath to act before seeing his forecast borne out in actual
data.
"I have yet to see convincing signs that the underlying
trend in inflation has bottomed out and is poised to move back
to 2 percent," he said, "I am wary of acting before gathering
more evidence that inflation's trajectory is on the desired
path."
Fed officials ended their policy-setting meeting on
Wednesday with a decision to leave rates at zero, where they
have been since December 2008.
The comments from Williams, a centrist whose views are seen
as in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, suggest that
U.S. central bankers are on no hair-trigger to move soon.
Williams reiterated his staff's research suggesting that
the economy probably grew about 1.5 percent in the first
quarter, rather than contracting as government data has
suggested.
Williams further predicted that GDP will grow at about a
2.75 percent annual pace for the next several quarters before
slowing to a more sustainable pace next year. Unemployment, he
said, will likely fall to 5.2 percent by year's end, and
stronger wage growth is already evident.
Against that background, inflation is likely to move back to
2 percent by next year, he said.
"I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I
still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own
risks," Williams said. "I see a safer course in starting sooner
and proceeding more gradually."
