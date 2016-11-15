Nov 14 The United States should continue its open trade policies given the economy's struggles to boost growth, a Federal Reserve official said on Monday when asked about protectionist policies advocated by President-elect Donald Trump.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, participating in a panel discussion, said he was hopeful the U.S. government would "continue on its current course of open and free trade" given the years of sub-par U.S. growth.

Trump was elected president last week after promising in the campaign to renegotiate or halt international trade agreements. Republicans also retained control of Congress.

Asked about how monetary policy could react to new fiscal policies in Washington, Williams said the Fed is used to dealing with "shocks and changes" to the economy and that it can only focus on its mandate. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)