NEW YORK Feb 25 The Federal Reserve should
avoid tying its policy-making to a single rule such as the
"Taylor rule" or "optimal control" and continue to embrace an
eclectic approach, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said on Thursday.
Williams, who also reiterated he expects the Fed to continue
gradually raising interest rates, gave a speech meant to push
back on political efforts to clamp down on Fed independence by
imposing a Taylor-like rule on decisions.
"I favor an eclectic approach, recognizing that policy is
always made with a high degree of uncertainty and one shouldn't
place all their bets on one approach," he said at the NYU Stern
School of Business. "While I understand the impetus behind
wanting a single rule to follow, it's just not ready for prime
time."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)