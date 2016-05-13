SACRAMENTO May 13 With the U.S. economic
outlook "definitely looking good," the U.S. central bank will
follow through on its long-telegraphed plan to raise interest
rates gradually, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said on Friday.
"What's important about this, and what's music to the ears,
is that this is essentially the move back to normal," Williams
said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Sacramento Economic
Forum. "We don't want to be the guests who stayed too long, but
we don't want to jump off a cliff either."
Williams, a centrist whose views are generally in line with
those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, did not say when he expects the
Fed to next raise rates, and made it clear policy will stay
accommodative for some time, with any reduction in the Fed's
$4-trillion balance sheet still "a ways" in the future.
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in
nearly a decade, but has kept them on hold since then because of
worries over a global growth slowdown and tighter financial
conditions at home.
Williams' reading of the economic data on Friday, however,
suggests he believes the time for a U.S. rate hike will come
soon. Most gauges of the labor market suggest the United States
is at or nearly at full employment, he said.
Official readings of first-quarter economic growth probably
understate the true picture, he said, adding that he expects the
economy to grow about 2 percent this year, allowing businesses
to add millions of jobs and pushing unemployment down below its
current 5 percent rate.
Inflation, meanwhile, is headed toward the Fed's 2-percent
goal over the next two years, he predicted.
"There are always uncertainties and numerous challenges
before us, but overall, things are definitely looking good,"
Williams said.
The Fed next meets to decide on monetary policy in June.
