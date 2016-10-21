SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Friday redoubled his call for gradual rate hikes "sooner than later," saying that waiting too long to do so could end up forcing sharp rate hikes that could choke economic growth.

With the U.S. economy "essentially at" full employment and inflation "pretty darn close" to the Fed's 2-percent inflation goal, "it makes sense to get back to a pace of gradual rate increases, preferably sooner rather than later," Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco member conference.

"In arguing for a gradual increase in interest rates, I'm not trying to stall the economic expansion," said Williams, who will next vote on rate policy next year. "It's just the opposite: My aim is to keep it on a sound footing so that it can be sustained for a long time."

Williams' comments appeared to contrast with remarks last week from Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggesting that running a "high pressure economy" may be the best way to reverse damage from the financial crisis. That phrase was taken to mean a willingness to overshoot on the Fed's inflation and employment goals for some time.

To Williams and a growing number of other Fed policymakers, raising rates soon and gradually has the best chance of keeping the economy growing without letting inflation get out of control, a circumstance that would require aggressive rate increases that could tip the economy into recession.

Most Fed officials believe it will be appropriate to raise rates before the end of the year, and while Williams does not specify a date by which he'd prefer to raise rates it has been clear for months that he is among that Fed majority.

The Fed last raised rates in December, and currently targets a range of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent for the overnight lending rate between banks, its main policy lever.

Williams repeated his view that rates are likely to rise only to 3 percent or 3.5 percent, or perhaps even lower, as the Fed lifts rates over the next several years. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)