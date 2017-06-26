CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 1-week high, boosted by higher oil
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3203, or 75.74 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Loonie touches its strongest since June 19 at C$1.3197 TORONTO, June 27 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, shaking off an escalated lumber dispute with the U.S. as oil prices rose, while the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a fourth consecutive sessi