SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 U.S. inflation will likely
stay "well below" the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target next
year, but that won't stop the Fed from pressing ahead with plans
to raise interest rates, a top U.S. central banker said on
Friday.
"Thinking about policy liftoff sometime next year, it will
be driven by what's the progress we've made on our employment
mandate, and also where do I see inflation going over the next
few years," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John
Williams, who will rotate next year into a voting spot on the
Fed's policy-setting committee, told Bloomberg Radio.
"You have to look through the short-term fluctuations of
things, look to the next year or two ahead and think about where
is the economy going to be," he said. "Monetary policy as we
know takes a year or two to have its full effects."
The Fed on Wednesday said it would be "patient" in raising
rates next year, a term that Fed chair Janet Yellen said
suggests rates will stay at their near-zero level for at least
the next two policy-setting meetings.
Williams is typically seen as a centrist whose views are in
line with those of Yellen.
