SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 The Federal Reserve is
still on track to potentially raise U.S. interest rates in six
months or so, a top Fed official said on Friday, repeating a
view he has held for several months.
"Around mid-year is a good guess" for when the Fed may begin
to raise rates that it has held at zero since December 2008, San
Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an interview with
CNBC, adding that he is not predicting a rate rise in June or at
any other particular meeting.
"I see the U.S. economy entering into this year with a lot
of momentum for very good growth," he said, repeating his view
that the U.S. economy will grow at a 3 percent pace this year,
and that the unemployment rate will fall to 5 percent by the end
of this year.
"I see us getting to full employment bascially by the end of
this year or before then," he said, repeating his view that
inflation will start to pick up back to the Fed's 2-percent
target in the second half of the year, and will reach that
target by the end of next year.
