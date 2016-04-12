SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 With data on the U.S. economy coming in generally as expected, the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates two or three times this year, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, adding that he does not expect much market turmoil when it does.

"I definitely see two to three rate hikes ... as reasonable" San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here. Economic data has come in generally as he had expected, with inflation on a trajectory toward the Fed's goal of 2 percent by the end of next year, he said, and unemployment likely to fall to 4.75 percent this year, slower than he had earlier thought because, in a sign of labor market strength, more Americans are returning to the workforce. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)