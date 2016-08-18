ANCHORAGE Aug 18 San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank President John Williams on Thursday joked that while the
U.S. economy may not feel like a raucous party, the U.S. central
bank's job is still to take away the 'punch bowl' of low rates.
"Right now inflation is low, right now the economy is just
growing at around 2 percent," Williams said in answer to an
audience question after a speech here. "It doesn't feel like
there's an immediate need for raising interest rates or
anything. I'm just saying that the lesson again of history is
that if you leave that punch bowl out too long, usually the
police come and break up the party."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)