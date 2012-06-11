June 11 The European debt crisis poses a
"significant" threat to financial stability and could undermine
progress made in recent years to strengthen the global financial
system, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
"While the global financial system is stronger than it was
three years ago, it remains vulnerable," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at
a conference on Asian banking sponsored by his regional Fed
bank.
"The European sovereign debt crisis threatens banks in that
continent, and, by extension, elsewhere," he said in his opening
remarks. "Clearly, it represents a significant threat to
financial stability."