US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
(Adds that Williams sees a few more rate hikes next year)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 The U.S. economy is "well-positioned" for a rate increase, a central bank policymaker said on Friday, adding that he personally wanted the Federal Reserve to have raised rates last month.
"This year would be good" for a U.S. interest-rate increase, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco member conference. Next year, he said, it would "make sense" to have a few more rate hikes, if the economy continues to grow as expected.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with the recent provincial election results expected to weigh on the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.