PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 12 The Federal Reserve's ability to delay its initial interest rate hike is now "more limited" than its ability to quickly tighten monetary policy, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, addressing economists in New York, added that he is now "reasonably confident" that inflation will rise to the U.S. central bank's 2-percent target over the medium term, and that the labor market would continue to improve.
Those are two markers the Fed has set for raising rates from near zero, where they have been for 6-1/2 years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
