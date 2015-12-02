(Repeats to attach item to alerts)

PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 2 It will take a few years to get short-term U.S. interest rates, now near zero, back up to the "new normal" of about 3.5 percent, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams declined to answer several reporters' attempts to pin him down on whether he will vote to raise rates in two weeks, when the Fed next meets to discuss monetary policy. But he said the decision will be not just whether to raise rates but how to communicate the future path of rates.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)