PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 2 It will take a few years
to get short-term U.S. interest rates, now near zero, back up to
the "new normal" of about 3.5 percent, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told reporters on Wednesday.
Williams declined to answer several reporters' attempts to
pin him down on whether he will vote to raise rates in two
weeks, when the Fed next meets to discuss monetary policy. But
he said the decision will be not just whether to raise rates but
how to communicate the future path of rates.
