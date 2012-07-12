PORTLAND, Ore, July 12 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday he expects the U.S. central bank to undershoot on both inflation and employment for "several years," and suggested he would support further monetary policy easing to boost the economy.

If the Fed continues to miss on both its mandates, he told community leaders in Portland Oregon, the most effective tool that it has is to buy long-term Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities.