PORTLAND, Ore, July 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will likely undershoot its goals for inflation and employment
for several years, a top Fed official said on Thursday, adding
that if his forecast pans out he would support more bond
purchases to boost the economy.
"The growth is frustratingly slow," San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday, referring
to the U.S. recovery from its worst recession in decades, and
looming risks from the European debt crisis and uncertainty over
whether lawmakers will stop a raft of spending cuts and tax
increases set to kick in at the end of the year.
Not to mention, he told reporters after talking to community
leaders in Portland Oregon, the series of natural disasters that
have hurt the economy, like the tsunami last March in Japan and
the current U.S. Midwest drought.
"We keep getting hit by negative shocks," he said. "We don't
catch a break. I am starting to feel that way."
The Fed, which has held overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008, has already bought $2.3 trillion in
government and mortgage-related debt to boost the economy.
Last month it did a little more to keep long-term interest
rates low, announcing it would buy an additional $267 billion in
long-term bonds with proceeds from short-term debt in a measure
known as Operation Twist.
Williams cited research suggesting the addition might only
help lower rates by a tenth of a percentage point.
Many economists expect the U.S. central bank to ease
monetary policy further by launching a third round of outright
bond purchases.
But the minutes of the Fed's June 19-20 meeting showed a
majority of policymakers was not yet on board for further
stimulus - at least not before last week's employment report,
which showed a paltry 80,000 jobs were created in June.
The Fed will look at new tools for easing policy, the
minutes said. Asked for details, Williams said he personally
would want to look at strategies used in other countries, like
the Bank of England's "funding for lending" program to boost
lending to cash-strapped businesses.
Williams forecast growth this year at a little below 2
percent, and next year at a little above. That's not fast enough
to bring down unemployment, not at 8.2 percent, for at least a
year or more, he said.
"I don't see real progress on unemployment coming down until
really into 2014," he said.
With little in the way of wage pressures, inflation will
drop to 1.25 percent this year and will rise only to 1.75
percent next year, below the Fed's 2 percent target, he said.
If the Fed continues to miss on both its mandates, he said,
the most effective tool that it has is to buy long-term
Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities.