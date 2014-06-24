(Refiles to fix quote in 2nd paragraph to say "economic
growth," not "economy growth")
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24 The U.S. economy is
likely to return to health over the next two years, and interest
rates will rise as the Federal Reserve brings a long period of
extraordinarily easy monetary policy to a close, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday.
"We are about two years off from being an economy that's at
full employment, back to normal, and inflation back to normal
levels," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at the
20th Annual Stanford Directors' College. "I am pretty optimistic
about the mid-term outlook in terms of economic growth."
Williams did not offer any specific economic forecasts, nor
did he say when he expects the Fed to begin raising rates. "It's
pretty clear that interest rates over the next five years are
going to head up, not head down," he said.
