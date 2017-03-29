BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has amassed some $4.5 trillion in bonds since the recession, could begin trimming that portfolio after this year's raft of interest-rate hikes and will aim to keep cutting it for "a number of years," a Fed official said on Wednesday.
Some $2.5 trillion of that record total offsets excess reserves in the banking system.
However the U.S. central bank ultimately decides to shed the bonds, it will take place "in the background" yet still influence the pace with which the Fed continues to raise rates, said San Francisco Fed President John Williams. He added only that the portfolio will shrink to a level "significantly below" the current portion of excess reserves. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.