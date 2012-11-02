By Ann Saphir
| SALT LAKE CITY
SALT LAKE CITY Nov 2 The Congress must act to
put the United States back on a sustainable fiscal path or risk
bond vigilantes betting against U.S. Treasuries, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Critics have accused the Fed of enabling Congress to avoid
tough fiscal decisions by pushing interest rates downward,
making it easier for the U.S. federal government to borrow.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a group of
about 200 community leaders here that everyone agrees the
current fiscal path is not sustainable, and Congress knows that
interest rates will eventually rise.
If Congress does act, he said. "I don't the bond vigilantes
will bet against Treasury bonds." But if it does not, he said,
it could undermine confidence in the U.S. bond market.