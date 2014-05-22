TREASURIES-Yields rise as stock gains reduce demand for U.S. bonds
(Adds comments from Mnuchin, updates prices) * Rising stock prices reduce demand for bonds * Quarles nomination seen helping banks * 10-year note yields fall to five-month lows overnight By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasury yields rose from five-month lows on Monday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven debt, and on reports that the Trump administration is likely to nominate a bank friendly official as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman