LOS ANGELES, April 3 U.S. interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has held near zero since 2008 to boost the economy, may not rise to levels usually seen in years past even after the economy recovers, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

A combination of lower inflation than in the past and slower long-term economic growth "probably argue for somewhat lower real interest rates than we have seen in the past," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.