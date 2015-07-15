MESA, Ariz., July 15 The Federal Reserve could
start raising rates as soon as September and lift them once more
before the end of the year, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
"September would be a very plausible time to start liftoff,"
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after
giving a speech to the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Inflation in
his view is likely to be back up at the Fed's 2 percent target,
with a 50 percent chance of being higher than that, by the end
of 2016. And the U.S. economy is likely to be at full employment
"well before" that.
The Fed will make decisions on rates at each of its meetings
after weighing and discussing the economic data, he said.
"Right now I don't need to make that decision, we'll make
that decision when we get there."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)