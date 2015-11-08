FOREX-Dollar inches away from 8-week high vs yen; focus on U.S. data
* Kiwi remains on defensive after previous day's slide (Updates prices, adds comments)
TEMPE, Ariz Nov 7 Raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nine years would send a positive signal about the economy, and could even spur some potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy a house, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.
"I do think if we raise interest rates in the context of an improving economy, a healthy economy, it does send a positive signal," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech in Tempe, Arizona. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Kiwi remains on defensive after previous day's slide (Updates prices, adds comments)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.