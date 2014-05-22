SAN FRANCISCO May 22 U.S. stocks have risen on
the back of strong corporate profits and a rebound from the
depths of the crisis, a top Fed official said on Thursday, but
the U.S. bond market is "more puzzling."
The Fed's super-easy accommodative monetary policy partly
explains very low yields in bond markets; U.S. rates will likely
be low, relative to history, for a long time, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told the Association of Trade and
mniForfaiting in the Americas.
Also to blame may be lower expectations for global growth,
he said. So too may be foreign governments' desire to boost
reserves as a cushion against future crises, which tends to push
rates down, Williams said.
