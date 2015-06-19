SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 The Federal Reserve
should probably raise U.S. interest rates twice this year, to
between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent, as long as economic data
comes in as expected, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"You would be wanting to raise rates two times this year,"
based on current expectations for inflation and the labor
market, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters, although the pace could change, depending on the
data.
Rate increases of a quarter percentage point each would be
reasonable, he said, with little point in making rate increases
any smaller.
