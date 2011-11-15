SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Nov 15 The U.S. Federal
Reserve should deliver a "fuller" roadmap for rate policy that
would lay out Fed responses to a range of signals, including
inflation, unemployment, and the pace of improvement in jobs
and economic growth, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The proposal, by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams, goes beyond that advocated by Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who wants to tie
the central bank's policy to triggers based on just inflation
and unemployment.
Williams also told the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce
he wanted to see more data confirming his outlook on inflation
before committing to further policy easing.
"If inflation is below my preferred target of 2 percent,
the benefits of further accommodation are pretty clear," he
said.
Williams, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's
policy-setting panel next year, sees inflation dropping to 1.5
percent next year.
