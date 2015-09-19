ARMONK, NY, Sept 19 The Federal Reserve is aware of the risk that a U.S. interest rate rise could sharply influence some emerging market economies but that alone will not delay a move to tighten, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Saturday.

"It's definitely in our thinking, it's definitely a very big concern," he said at a weekend conference.

"But I honestly, from my talking to colleagues across the globe, do not worry so much that ... an appropriate monetary policy, and gradual tightening over several years back to normal interest rates, is a negative shock for the rest of the world."

