PHOENIX, Ariz. Jan 7 Janet Yellen, who got
final Senate approval to chair the Federal Reserve after Ben
Bernanke's term ends this month, will bring policy continuity
and more transparency to the U.S. central bank, a top
policymaker who once worked for her said on Tuesday.
Yellen, who won Senate approval on Monday, will "explain
what it is we are doing, why it is we are doing it" to an even
greater extent than Bernanke, who ushered in a new era of
transparency to the Fed, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams said after a speech here.
Yellen is currently the Fed's vice chair, and before that
was chief of the San Francisco Fed, where Williams was her
research director.