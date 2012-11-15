SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
super-easy monetary policy is getting more traction this year
than a year ago, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
Pointing to improvements in the housing sector, San
Francisco Fed President John Williams told an audience at the
University of San Francisco that he's more "optimistic" that the
Fed's program quantitative easing is helping the economy, rather
than delivering diminishing returns as some critics have
charged.
The Fed's asset purchases are still "mainly having the
positive effects we want," he said.