By Ann Saphir
| IRVINE, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif. Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve
could buy more Treasuries than it is currently purchasing
without disrupting the market, a top Fed official said on
Monday.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, did not advocate for the purchase of more
long-term Treasuries, which it is currently buying at a rate of
about $85 billion a month.
But in remarks over dessert on the University of California,
Irvine campus, Williams said it certainly had room to increase
purchases.
"I think we could, especially in the Treasury space, buy
more without impeding market function," he said.
The Fed's current Treasury-buying program ends in December,
and Williams has said he believes the U.S. central bank should
continue to buy Treasuries outright after the start of the year
in order to bring down unemployment. Those purchases would come
on top of the $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities
the Fed has been buying since September.
Speaking on the eve of the U.S. presidential election,
Williams also emphasized the Fed's long-term goals, contrasting
them with the often short-term goals of politicians.
"I am very pleasantly astonished in some sense how the Fed
can stay away from political decisions in terms of our
policies," he said, declining to comment on how the election
outcome might affect the economy, but expressing optimism that
whoever wins, Congress and the administration will resolve the
country's fiscal problems.
"The decisions we are making are not designed for the short
run."