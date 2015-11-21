BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 21 U.S. long-term interest
rates will rise when the Federal Reserve starts raising its
short-term policy rate, and the yield curve will also steepen
once the Fed starts trimming its balance sheet, a top Fed
official said on Saturday.
Currently, the Fed's near-zero interest rate policy, along
with its massive balance sheet, are pushing down on long-term
rates and reducing the gap between short-term and long-term
rates, John Williams said at a conference at University of
California Berkeley's Clausen Center.
The Fed's big balance sheet is currently keeping 10-year
bond yields about a percentage point lower than they otherwise
would be, Williams said.
"Some of the flatness (in the yield curve) we see today...
eventually that will move back up," Wiliams said.
