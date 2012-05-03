CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await jobs data
June 9 Stock futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors await key economic data.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. May 3 Three top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they would not favor more monetary policy easing unless economic conditions took a turn for the worse.
The jobless rate, which has come down sharply in recent months, would need to be stuck at above 8 percent, "not just for a few months" to require a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.
"I would not find QE3 a good policy choice," Phildelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters, adding that a crisis in Europe or a sharp drop in inflation could trigger a change in his view.
"I'm in line with that," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart.
LONDON, June 9 Global bond funds attracted their biggest inflows in more than two years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a the UK election and a Gulf political crisis sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.