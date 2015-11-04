Nov 4 The head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Wednesday that China is selling U.S. Treasury bonds because
the yuan is under depreciation pressure.
"China has been selling Treasuries because its currency has
been under downward pressure," Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a
committee of U.S. House lawmakers.
There has been speculation that China and central banks in
other countries are spending their dollar reserves to support
their currencies, in order to offset an expected drain of
capital due to slowing economies.
