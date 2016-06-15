UPDATE 1-Japan March core machinery orders disappoint, outlook gloomy

* March core orders +1.4 pct m/m vs forecast +2.1 pct * Core orders seen -5.9 pct in April-June * March orders -0.7 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct (Adds details, Jan-March machinery orders, govt assessment) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 17 Japan's core machinery orders rose less than expected in March from the previous month, casting doubt over whether recent signs of economic recovery will be sustainable. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded