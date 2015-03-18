BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
WASHINGTON, March 18 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press conference following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, see.
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction