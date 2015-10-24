WASHINGTON Oct 24 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak about the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress on Dec. 3, Bloomberg reported.

"The Fed chair addresses the JEC on the economic outlook annually and will speak during the morning," Bloomberg said, citing committee spokeswoman Kristine Michalson.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is meeting next week but is not expected to raise rates, which have been kept near zero for nearly seven years.

Economists see a December rate increase as more likely, but futures markets are not pointing to a move until next year. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)