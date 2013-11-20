WASHINGTON Nov 20 Republican U.S. Senator Bob
Corker said on Wednesday he has decided to support Janet
Yellen's nomination to lead the Federal Reserve.
Corker, who voted against Yellen's nomination as Fed vice
chair in 2010 and recently voiced skepticism about her taking
over as chairwoman of the U.S. central bank, said in a statement
that he decided to support her in part because he believes "she
will bring a more transparent approach to Fed decisions and
guidance."
"During our discussions, she made a commitment to moderate
(bond) purchases as soon as she believes the data supports that
action and shows that the current status cannot continue," said
Corker, a longtime critic of the Fed's bond buying program known
as quantitative easing.