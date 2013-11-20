By David Lawder and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Janet Yellen picked up some
more U.S. Senate support Wednesday on the eve of a vote in the
Senate Banking Committee that is expected to approve her
nomination to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Bob Corker, a Tennesee Republican and an influential member
of the committee, declared his support Wednesday while three
other Republicans indicated they were inclined to back her.
Corker said he would set aside his reservations because he
believed Yellen will bring more transparency to the U.S. central
bank and has pledged to reduce bond buying, once economic data
support such a move.
"In the end, I do believe she has the qualifications
necessary to be the Fed chairman and plan to support her
nomination," said Corker, who voted against Yellen's nomination
as Fed vice chair in 2010.
Corker's support could help persuade a handful of other
Senate Republicans to drop their opposition.
President Barack Obama nominated Yellen to replace Ben
Bernanke as chair of the U.S. central bank when his term expires
on Jan. 31. The committee is set to vote at 10:00 a.m. (1500
GMT) on Thursday on whether to send her name to the full Senate
for consideration.
With Obama's Democrats controlling 12 of the 22 seats on the
banking panel, and 55 seats in the Senate, a relatively smooth
confirmation process had always looked likely.
She need only secure votes from five Republicans to overcome
Senate procedural hurdles and is well on the way to that goal.
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, one of the Fed's
harshest critics, conceded that that he would not be able to
block her Senate confirmation.
Paul told Reuters TV said he would "slow down" the
nomination "as much as possible" in a bid to get a Senate vote
on his stalled bill to require greater congressional oversight
of the Fed, including of its monetary policy.
But Paul admitted, "in all likelihood, they (Yellen backers)
will probably" will get the 60 votes needed to clear procedural
roadblocks and obtain a confirmation vote.
Paul said, "I'm not a big fan of easy money policy. I think
Bernanke's policy has been too easy and I think Yellen will have
an easier money policy."
"I'm not a big fan of hers," Paul said. "But at the same
time, this is about more than just her. It is about if the
Federal Reserve should get oversight and scrutiny by Congress."
Republicans Senator Susan Collins of Maine has told
reporters that she is inclined to support the nomination, and
aide to Republicans Tom Coburn of Oklahoma and Lindsey Graham of
South Carolina said they are similarly inclined.
Also, an aide for Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said he was
always predisposed to give deference to the White House on
nominations, but he had not publicly declared how he would vote
this time.
Few senators have publicly declared their definitive voting
intentions.
A second Republican on the Senate Banking Panel, Mike
Johanns of Nebraska, said on Wednesday he would vote against
Yellen's nomination as a protest of the Fed's easy money
policies, which he compared to a "sugar-high."
"I cannot support Ms. Yellen's nomination because, given
many opportunities, she never did distance herself from these
easy-money policies," he said in a statement.