WASHINGTON Feb 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Thursday that recent data pointed to a softening
in spending in the U.S. economy which might partly be explained
by the impact of bad weather.
"Since my appearance before the House committee, a number of
data releases have pointed to softer spending than many analysts
have expected," Yellen said in testimony to the Senate Banking
Committee.
"Part of that softness may reflect adverse weather
conditions, but at this point it's difficult to discern exactly
how much. In the weeks and months ahead, my colleagues and I
will be attentive to signals that indicate whether the recovery
is progressing in line with our earlier expectations."