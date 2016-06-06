PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Monday said the May jobs report was a "surprise" but
noted that economic data is only meaningful for monetary policy
if it changes the U.S. central bank's medium- or longer-term
outlook.
Friday's report showed that only 38,000 jobs were created in
May, well below estimates.
"Our views on policy respond to incoming data, such as a
surprise like the labor market report last Friday, only to the
extent that we determine or come to the view that the data is
meaningful in terms of changing our view of medium- and longer-
term economic outlook," Yellen told a Philadelphia audience.
