WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The following are highlights
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's press conference on
Thursday following the end of a two-day meeting of the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting committee.
YELLEN ON AVOIDING WAITING TOO LONG TO TIGHTEN:
"If we waited until inflation is back to 2 (percent), and
that will probably mean that unemployment had declined well
below our estimates of the natural rate, and only then did we
start to begin to ... diminish the extraordinary degree of
accommodation for monetary policy, we would likely overshoot
substantially our 2-percent objective and we might be faced with
then having to tighten monetary policy in a way that could be
disruptive to the real economy. And I don't think that is a
desirable way to conduct monetary policy."
YELLEN ON FINANCIAL MARKETS TURBULENCE:
"The Fed should not be responding to the ups and downs of
the markets and it is certainly not our policy to do so. But
when there are significant financial developments, it's
incumbent on us to ask ourselves what is causing them. And of
course while we can't know for sure, it seemed to us as though
concerns about the global economic outlook were drivers of those
financial developments.
"And so they have concerned us in part because they take us
to the global outlook and how that will affect us.
"And to some extent, look, we have seen a tightening of
financial conditions during, as I mentioned, during the
inter-meeting period. So the stock market adjustment, combined
with a somewhat stronger dollar and higher risk spreads, does
represent some tightening of financial conditions.
"Now, in and of itself, it's not the end of story in terms
of our policy, because we have to put a lot of different pieces
together."
YELLEN ON 2012 INFORMATION LEAK:
"We are working very closely with the House Financial
Services Committee that's requested information to satisfy their
request. We're working very closely with them."
YELLEN ON HOUSING MARKET:
"So we are envisioning further improvements in the housing
market. It remains very depressed - housing starts below levels
that seem consistent with underlying demographics, especially in
an economy that's creating jobs. And we had lots of people who
are still doubled up, and demand for housing should be there and
should materialize as the job market improves and income growth
improves.
"So are we counting on it? Housing is now a very small
sector of the economy. It is not the driver - it is not the key
driver in my own forecast of ongoing improvements in the U.S.
economy. It plays a supporting role, but consumer spending is
the main driver, bolstered by a decent outlook for investment
spending. But I would continue to expect housing to improve.
"And remember, we're envisioning - if things go as we
anticipate - a pretty gradual path of increases in short-term
interest rates over time to some extent that's already embodied
in longer-term rates."
YELLEN ON FED'S BALANCE SHEET:
"Our normalization principles indicated that we would not
begin to either reduce or eliminate investments until after we
have begun to raise the federal funds rate. Our principles said
that the exact timing of that would depend on economic and
financial conditions and our evaluation of them.
"And that guidance continues to be accurate. We don't have
anything further on it. But it is certainly true that we have
committed to wait to begin running down our balance sheet until
after we've begun the process of normalization.
"So yes, if we defer.. This is not a very large matter that
we're talking about from a stimulus point of view, but it is to
some extent true that if we delay raising the rate it probably,
maybe, delays the timing at which that process will begin. But
there's no fixed -- we've not given some fixed amount of time
and so many months after we start, and we're continuing to
discuss what the appropriate timing would be of that policy and
haven't made any further decisions on that just yet.
YELLEN ON POSSIBLE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN:
"Well it played absolutely no role in our decision. I
believe it's the responsibility of Congress to pass a budget to
fund the government, to deal with the debt ceiling so that
America pays its bills. We have a good recovery in place that's
really making progress and to see Congress take actions that
would endanger that progress, I think that would be more than
unfortunate. So to me that's Congress' job. Congress charged us
with forming an economic outlook that is focused on the
medium-term and taking appropriate policy actions based on that
outlook and that's what we have done in the past and will
continue to do going forward."
YELLEN ON FOMC HAVING CONSIDERED A RATE HIKE:
"The recovery from the Great Recession has advanced
sufficiently far, and domestic spending is sufficiently robust,
that an argument can be made for a rise in interest rates at
this time. We discussed this possibility at our meeting.
However, in light of the heightened uncertainty abroad, and the
slightly softer expected path of inflation, the committee judged
it appropriate to wait for more evidence including some further
improvement in the labor market to bolster its confidence that
inflation will rise to 2 percent in the medium term."
YELLEN ON INFLATION MOVING BACK TO TARGET:
"I continue and the committee continues to expect that
inflation will move back to 2 percent... So that bolsters my
confidence in inflation."
YELLEN ON UNCERTAINTY:
"Of course there will always be uncertainty. We can't expect
that uncertainty to be fully resolved.
"But in light of the developments that we have seen and the
impacts on financial markets, we want to take a little bit more
time to evaluate the likely impacts on the United States. And as
I mentioned, the inflation outlook has softened slightly. We've
had some further developments, namely, lower oil prices and a
further appreciation of the dollar that have put some downward
pressure in the near term on inflation.
"Now, we fully expect those further effects, like the
earlier moves in the dollar and in oil prices to be transitory.
But there is a little bit of downward pressure on inflation. And
we would like to see some further developments. And this
importantly could include - is likely to include further
improvements in the labor market that would bolster our
confidence that inflation will move back to 2 percent over the
medium term."
YELLEN ON POSSIBLE RATE HIKE IN OCTOBER:
"So as I've said before, every meeting is a live meeting
where the committee can make a decision to move to change our
target for the federal funds rate. That certainly includes
October. As you know and I've stressed previously, were we to
decide to do that, we would call a press briefing, and you've
participated in an exercise to make sure that you would know how
to participate in that press briefing, should it happen.
"So yes, October remains a possibility."
YELLEN ON LABOR MARKET SLACK:
"As I said, although we're close to many participants and
the median estimate of the longer-run normal rate of
unemployment, at least my own judgment - and this has been true
for a long time - is that there are additional margins of slack,
particularly relating to very high levels of part-time
involuntary employment, and labor force participation that
suggests that at least to some extent the standard unemployment
rate understates the degree of slack in the labor market.
"But we are getting closer. The labor market has improved.
And as I've said in the past we don't want to wait until we've
fully met both of our objectives to begin the process of
tightening policy given the lags in the operation of monetary
policy."
YELLEN ON TIMING OF RATE HIKE:
"Let me again emphasize that the specific timing of the
initial increase in the target range for the federal funds rate
is far less important for the economy than the entire expected
path of interest rates. And once we begin to remove policy
accommodation, we continue to expect that economic conditions
will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases
in the target federal funds rate."
YELLEN ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY:
"You know, I want to emphasize, domestic developments have
been strong. We see domestic demand growing at a solid pace, the
labor market continuing to improve. Of course, we will watch
incoming data to confirm our expectation that that will
continue. And we of course will watch global financial and
economic developments."
YELLEN ON INTERNATIONAL, MARKET DEVELOPMENTS:
"The outlook abroad appears to have become more uncertain of
late and heightened concerns about growth in China and other
emerging market economies have led to notable volatility in
financial markets. Developments since our July meeting --
including the drop in equity prices, the further appreciation of
the dollar, and a widening in risk spreads -- have tightened
overall financial conditions to some extent."
"Given the significant economic and financial
inter-connections between the United States and the rest of the
world, the situation abroad bears close watching."
YELLEN ON INFLATION:
"Inflation has continued to run below our 2 percent
objective, partly reflecting declines in energy and import
prices.
"My colleagues and I continue to expect that the effects of
these factors on inflation will be transitory.
"However, the recent additional decline in oil prices and
further appreciation of the dollar mean that it will take a bit
more time for these effects to fully dissipate."
YELLEN ON GROWTH AND LABOR MARKET:
"Net exports were a substantial drag on net GDP growth
during the first half of the year reflecting the earlier
appreciation of the dollar and weaker foreign demand. The
committee continues to expect the moderate pace of overall GDP
growth even though restraint from net exports is likely to
persist for a time.
"The labor market has shown further progress so far this
year toward our objective of maximum employment. Over the past
three months, job gains average 220,000 per month. The
unemployment rate at 5.1 percent in August was down four-tenths
of a percent from the latest reading available at the time of
our June meeting, although that decline was accompanied by some
reduction in the labor force participation rate over the same
period."
YELLEN ON GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS' EFFECT ON U.S. INFLATION
"Inflation however has continued to run below our longer-run
objective, partly reflecting declines in energy and import
prices. While we still expect the downward pressure on inflation
from these factors will fade over time, recent global economic
and financial developments are likely to put further downward
pressure on inflation in the near term. These developments may
also restrain U.S. activity somewhat, but have not led at this
point to a significant change in the committee's outlook for the
U.S. economy."
