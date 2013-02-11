By Pedro da Costa and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Federal Reserve's
aggressive easing of monetary policy is warranted given the
still-battered state of the U.S. labor market, Fed Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen said on Monday.
In an address to the politically influential AFL-CIO, the
largest U.S. labor group, Yellen, a potential successor to Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke next year, bemoaned the unusually weak
nature of the economic expansion.
"The gulf between maximum employment and the very difficult
conditions workers face today helps explain the urgency behind
the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to strengthen the
recovery," Yellen said.
"We have taken, and are continuing to take, forceful action
to increase the pace of economic growth and job creation."
The U.S. economy contracted slightly in the fourth quarter
of 2012 and, while that decline is seen as temporary, continues
to grow at or below 2 percent, far below the rate economists say
is needed to bring down the 7.9 percent unemployment rate.
Yellen pointed to erratic U.S. budget policy as one source
of weakness in the recovery.
"I expect that discretionary fiscal policy will continue to
be a headwind for the recovery for some time, instead of the
tailwind it has been in the past," she said.
In response to the deep financial crisis and recession of
2007-09, the Fed lowered interest rates effectively to zero and
bought over $2 trillion in mortgage and Treasury securities in
an effort to keep down long-term interest rates.
It began a new, open-ended round of $85 billion monthly bond
purchases in September.
AUSTERITY: MORE HARM THAN GOOD?
Austerity policies in the United States and Europe that
sharply cut spending to reduce budget deficits could be
self-defeating if they derail economic growth, Yellen said.
"Both for the United States and for Europe ... fiscal
austerity does raise unemployment, weaken the economy and ... in
addition undermines the goals for which it is designed to
achieve," Yellen said.
Yellen argued that the primary cause of high unemployment is
a shortage of demand due to the ebb and flow of the business
cycle, not structural factors. That suggests monetary policy can
be helpful to offset the labor market's troubles.
Long-term unemployment is a serious problem not only for
those affected, but also for the economy as a whole since it
could hurt the nation's growth potential, Yellen said.
Some analysts worry the Fed's stimulus policies will spark
future inflation, but the central bank maintains it has all the
tools it needs to remove liquidity from the financial system
when the time comes.
Policymakers do not think that is any time soon. They have
vowed to keep purchasing assets as long as the U.S. employment
outlook fails to make substantial improvement and to keep rates
near zero until the jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent, as long
as inflation remains under control.
Yellen said that, when the time comes to tighten monetary
conditions, the Fed has the necessary tools, particularly the
ability to pay interest on bank reserves to remove liquidity
from the financial system.
Asked about the role of a large U.S. trade deficit at a time
when some analysts have voiced fears of competitive exchange
rate devaluation or "currency wars," Yellen sounded an
optimistic note.
"For quite some period of time now, the U.S. dollar has been
depreciating very gradually in real terms and I think it has
made a very substantial difference to the U.S. current account
deficit that has come down a long way and is no longer on what I
would to refer to as an unsustainable course," Yellen said. "So
I think that we have made progress in that regard."