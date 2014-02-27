China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday recent cold weather and storms may have weakened U.S. spending and, while the central bank will monitor it closely, it is yet difficult to know to what extent the U.S. economic recovery will be weaker than expected.
"Since my appearance before the House committee, a number of data releases have pointed to softer spending than many analysts have expected," Yellen told a Senate Banking Committee hearing, referring to a Feb. 11 testimony.
"Part of that softness may reflect adverse weather conditions, but at this point it's difficult to discern exactly how much," she added. "In the weeks and months ahead, my colleagues and I will be attentive to signals that indicate whether the recovery is progressing in line with our earlier expectations."
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in