WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 4 U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen met with a research firm that later published
confidential information from the central bank, she said on
Monday.
Yellen met with Medley Global Advisors in June 2012, she
said in a letter, months before the firm unveiled details of a
September Fed meeting a day ahead of the publication of the
central bank's own record of the discussions.
The Justice Department is investigating Medley over a
possible leak of information from the Fed.
"Nothing Medley Global Advisors reported in October ...
could have been conveyed in June, and let me assure you that, in
any case, I did not convey any confidential information," Yellen
said in the letter to two Republican members of the House of
Representatives, Jeb Hensarling and Sean Duffy.
Yellen said she would also disclose the names of other staff
members who had been in touch with the firm.
Yellen in March said that the central bank's internal
watchdog, the office of the inspector general, was investigating
the matter. She also said that she did not know where the
information had come from.
At the policy-setting meeting, Fed officials laid the
groundwork for the massive bond-buying stimulus they were to
roll out later that year. Early knowledge of that discussion
could have given traders an unfair edge.
The probe comes as politicians such as Hensarling boost
pressure on the Fed to tell the public more about its inner
workings, including its decisions about monetary policy.
Jeb Hensarling, head of the House Financial Services
Committee, wrote to Yellen in March to express his concern about
lack of reponse to an earlier letter by Duffy, who heads the
Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
In that letter, Hensarling said that an internal probe by
the Fed's general counsel was dropped at the request of several
members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the group that
sets the central bank's interest rate policy, and that a
criminal investigation into the matter was pending.
