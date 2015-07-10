(Adds quotes; analyst reaction)
By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
CLEVELAND, July 10 Federal Reserve chair Janet
Yellen on Friday said she expects the Fed to raise interest
rates at some point this year, but pointed strongly to her
concerns that U.S. labor markets remain weak and that more
workers could be encouraged back into the job market with
stronger growth.
In her speech Yellen gave no direct hint about whether she
anticipates more than one rate hike over the Fed's four
remaining meetings of 2015. But her focus on domestic economic
developments looked beyond recent market turbulence over Greece
and China, and keeps the Fed's plans on track.
She said she expects the economy should grow steadily for
the remainder of the year, allowing the Fed to move ahead with
its first rate hike in nearly a decade.
"I expect it will be appropriate at some point later this
year to take the first step to raise the federal funds rate and
thus begin normalizing monetary policy," Yellen said in a speech
to the City Club of Cleveland, a civic group that sponsors
high-level speakers.
"But I want to emphasize that the course of the economy and
inflation remains highly uncertain...We will be watching
carefully to see if there is continued improvement in labor
market conditions, and we will need to be reasonably confident
that inflation will move back to 2 percent in the next few
years."
U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar rallied against a
basket of currencies after Yellen's remarks, while stocks
modestly pared gains.
Despite the improvement of recent years, she said labor
markets remain out of line, with high levels of part-time work
and weak participation rates.
The low unemployment rate "does not fully capture the extent
of slack," she said. "I think a significant number of
individuals still are not seeking work because they perceive a
lack of good job opportunities and that a stronger economy would
draw some of them back into the labor force."
Analysts saw Yellen's comments deviating little from the
central bank's recent policy statement. Though global markets
have been turbulent in recent weeks since the Fed's June
meeting, Yellen focused on U.S. growth she feels is likely to
continue and will push the economy closer to the Fed's
full-employment and 2 percent inflation goals.
"If the economy continues to improve, the Fed will raise
rates this year. It clearly wants to," said Jim McDonald, chief
investment strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset
Management.
Yellen's remarks come less than a week before she is to
appear before Congress for a biannual briefing on monetary
policy, and as the central bank approaches a likely rate hike
decision.
It is a step that will have global implications, putting the
Fed on a path separate from central banks in Europe and Japan
that continue fighting economic crises, and potentially drawing
capital out of developing economies.
According to the individual economic projections released by
Fed officials at their June meeting, there was a roughly even
divide between those who expect only one interest rate increase
this year - and might thus be prepared to wait until late in the
year to hike - and those who expect two and would want to move
sooner.
Yellen's position on that point remains uncertain, though
her influence as chair is likely pivotal in the ultimate
decision.
Fed officials seem to have set the stage for an initial
increase as early as September. But recent events - the stock
market collapse in China and the confusion in Greece in
particular - have raised fresh concerns over how the world
economy may hurt U.S. growth. Investors now believe an initial
hike is not likely until next year.
The Fed has kept rates near zero for almost seven years.
Though it will likely take years for the central bank to
gradually return rates to more normal levels, the initial step -
"liftoff" - has attracted outsized attention as a symbol that
the Fed is ready to declare the crisis over.
Yellen said she felt that initial step will have a small
impact, and that the Fed would be raising rates only gradually
from that point on.
Yellen said she agreed that a slow start to the year was
likely the result of temporary factors, such as low oil prices
undercutting investment in the U.S. energy sector, and a rising
dollar pushing up the international price for U.S. exports.
But she also said the economy faced constraints that could
hold it back, from a still underperforming housing market to the
unresolved crisis in Greece.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Additional
reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)