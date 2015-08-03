(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 3 Janet Yellen made her
reputation as an early spotter of the looming slump seven years
ago when she highlighted some unorthodox indicators of decline
in consumer spending: tummy tucks, gourmet dining and country
club memberships.
Now she is Federal Reserve Chair, Yellen will find a much
brighter picture from her novel monitoring system as she and the
Fed board mull the first U.S. interest rate hike for nine years,
which could come as early as September.
As chief of the San Francisco Fed back in 2008, Yellen joked
to colleagues at a somber policy-setting meeting that people
were putting off plastic surgery, eating at high-end restaurants
without reservations, and the waiting list to join a high-priced
Silicon Valley country club had shrunk to "a mere thirteen."
Behind the colorful data - which provoked laughter according
to the transcript - she had a serious point. The plunge in
discretionary consumer spending was a harbinger of the deep
recession to come.
Yellen has not made any high-profile public references to
those remarks since. But her unique dashboard shows solid signs
of recovery.
Michael Kulick, a cosmetic surgeon in San Francisco, now
spends about 16 hours a week doing tummy tucks and other
surgical procedures, double what he did in 2008.
Back then, he explained, it wasn't just the thousands of
dollars such surgeries cost. People didn't want to jeopardize
their jobs by taking time off for recovery.
Granted, real estate prices and wages in the San Francisco
Bay Area are rising faster than in other parts of the country,
which might skew local data. But overall, Americans spent more
on cosmetic surgery in 2014 than any year since 2007, figures
from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery show.
Forty miles south of San Francisco, the Palo Alto Hills Golf
and Country Club - which may or may not be the club Yellen
referenced - raised its initiation fee to $200,000 this year,
double the fee in the depths of the recession, although still
below its pre-crisis peak.
"We've had no trouble getting members to join at these
higher prices," said Janice Graves, membership director for the
club, whose newer members are mostly younger families working in
Silicon Valley's booming technology industry.
On the other side of the San Francisco Bay, the public golf
course at Wente Vineyards in Livermore has seen a 20 percent
increase in annual golf rounds played from 2008, and each round
played is bringing in more money, proprietor Carolyn Wente said.
In Berkeley, where Yellen taught economics for 30 years,
local favorite Chez Panisse - a pioneer in the farm-to-table
restaurant movement, where dinner for two typically costs $350 -
is also showing improvement.
Although there was never a time you could walk up and get a
table at the restaurant, where Yellen has been known to eat,
things are busier than they were, said general manager Jennifer
Sherman.
Back in 2008, she said, "on a Tuesday night in January you
could probably get a table a week ahead." These days mid-week
reservations are tougher to find, unless you like to dine at 5
p.m.
Joking aside, it is unlikely that Yellen would lean heavily
on figures showing America's richest are back to spending at or
close to pre-crisis levels. But neither would she completely
dismiss them, as she looks for further improvement in the broad
labor market before raising rates.
Spending habits of the rich, like the rest of us, "shift
with the economy, for sure," said Graves at Palo Alto Hills Golf
and Country Club.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bill Rigby)