By Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
AMHERST, Mass., Sept 24 Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Thursday she expects the U.S. central bank
to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as
inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough
to boost employment.
Yellen, who spoke a week after the Fed delayed a
long-anticipated rate hike, said she and other Fed policymakers
do not expect recent global economic and financial market
developments to significantly affect the central bank's policy.
That message, along with Yellen's contention that recent
inflationary weakness is likely transitory, may come as a
surprise to some investors who took last week's decision as a
sign that a policy tightening was no longer imminent and would
likely come next year.
Much of the recent price weakness is due to special factors
such as a strong dollar and low oil prices, which are likely to
fade, Yellen said, allowing U.S. inflation to rise to a
2-percent goal over the next few years.
She and the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) expect the world's largest economy to be strong enough to
achieve maximum employment and to keep expectations for prices
stable, she said.
"Most FOMC participants, including myself, currently
anticipate that achieving these conditions will likely entail an
initial increase in the federal funds rate later this year,
followed by a gradual pace of tightening thereafter," Yellen
told hundreds of students and local residents at the University
of Massachusetts, Amherst.
As it stands, she said, U.S. economic prospects "generally
appear solid."
The Fed's decision to hold off raising rates for the first
time in nearly a decade was somewhat expected, given a recent
selloff in global financial markets that was sparked by fears
that China's economy is weaker than expected.
But investors reacted to Yellen's cautious tone last week by
complaining of mixed messages and pushing expectations of a rate
hike out to March of next year, from December previously, based
on futures markets.
Yellen, however, said it was best not to delay "too long"
what should be a "quite gradual" pace of future rate hikes. "The
more prudent strategy is to begin tightening in a timely fashion
and at a gradual pace, adjusting policy as needed in light of
incoming data."
The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal
consumption expenditures, should rise to 1.5 percent or higher
next year, from 1.2 percent now, "barring a further substantial
drop in crude oil prices and provided that the dollar does not
appreciate noticeably further," she said.
The Fed chair cautioned that inflation may rise more slowly
or rapidly than anticipated. "Should such a development occur,
we would need to adjust the stance of policy in response."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)