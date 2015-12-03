(Adds new details on employment, congressional question and
By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen, speaking the day before a key employment report, said on
Thursday the U.S. economy needs to add fewer than 100,000 jobs a
month to cover new entrants to the workforce, setting an
implicit floor for the jobs growth policymakers want to see.
"To simply provide jobs for those who are newly entering the
labor force probably requires under 100,000 jobs per month,"
with anything above that helping "absorb" those who are
unemployed, discouraged or had dropped out of the labor market,
Yellen, who was speaking before Congress' Joint Economic
Committee, said in a question and answer session.
The November jobs report is scheduled for release at 0830
EST (1330 GMT) Friday, providing a last key bit of economic data
for the Fed before a policy meeting on Dec 15-16 that may see
the first U.S. interest rate increase in a decade.
Yellen, in a question on a separate issue, said the United
States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising"
a benchmark interest rate that has been held near zero since the
onset of the financial crisis seven years ago. Though the
pivotal policy meeting is less than two weeks away, she said
that will still hinge on whether incoming information supports
the Fed's outlook.
Job creation has been averaging around 200,000 a month this
year, a figure Yellen said was "quite a bit" above the number
needed to continue absorbing slack in the labor market.
Though unemployment at 5 percent is at or near the level
many policymakers consider to be full employment, Yellen said
that high levels of discouraged workers, part-time employment
and other job market measures show there is still room for
progress.
Yellen in her testimony was generally upbeat, spelling out
how the economy has largely met the criteria the Fed has set for
its first rate hike. Unemployment is low, growth continues at a
modest pace, and Yellen said she is confident inflation will
return to the Fed's target over time.
Though weak global growth remains a drag, she said the
United States is far more dependent on domestic consumption and
investment which, at least so far, is strong enough to produce
growth that is slightly above trend.
"On balance that's led and I think it will continue to lead
to growth that is somewhat above trend and on a continuing path
of labor market improvement," Yellen said.
The Fed's first rate hike, expected to be 25 basis points,
will start what is expected to be a slow cycle of policy
tightening that may see rates remain below normal for years to
come.
Yellen noted that one reason not to delay a rate hike too
much longer is to avoid the need for faster increases that could
be more disruptive to the economy than the gradual rate path
policymakers prefer.
The Fed's job is already challenging, given the moves by
other major central banks to continue easing financial
conditions. Such a divergence could pose a drag on U.S. growth
by pressing up the value of the dollar beyond its already high
level.
Yellen said she thought markets have largely priced in the
separation between financial conditions among the world's large
economies.
(Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)