WASHINGTON Dec 15 Janet Yellen is guiding the
Federal Reserve towards its first rate rise in a decade armed
with traditional economic models that some economists worry
could fail her in a world of massive money printing and near
zero rates.
The 69-year-old economist argues the time is coming for a
rate-lift-off even though inflation has yet to accelerate,
trusting decades of studies that suggest a tight labor market
eventually creates inflationary pressures.
It is a risky wager considering that global inflation is at
historic lows and many central banks remain in an easing mode as
their economies struggle to get any traction.
If she is right, Yellen, who has already presided over the
end of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus program, will cement her
reputation and that of her "dashboard" that relies on
long-established relationships between jobs, wages and prices.
If she is wrong, the Fed could join the European Central
Bank and the central banks of Sweden, Israel and Canada, which
have all tried, but failed, to escape the drag of zero rates in
the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
There are reasons to doubt conventional economic theory.
Many economists predicted a spiral of falling prices when the
U.S. jobless rate soared during the crisis and then thought
inflation would rise when unemployment plunged. Neither
happened, though Yellen has maintained this year that the Fed
was on course for rate increases, which would be "data
dependent," likely gradual, and with no pre-set path.
This shows Yellen "is grounded in traditional modeling but
she is well aware that there is uncertainty," said Randall
Kroszner, who served with Yellen as a Fed governor between 2006
and 2009.
"It is possible, though unlikely, the traditional models are
just all wrong (and) we're in a whole new world. But she's not
going to fly by the seat of her pants," Kroszner said.
Yellen has made clear that models only serve as guideposts
in a complicated decision-making process.
MODELS AND HUNCHES
Interviews with the Fed chief's former colleagues paint a
picture of Yellen as a pragmatic economist who is ready to
adjust course when necessary, but one who relies on data and
economic theory rather than guesswork or hunches.
That could mean sometimes missing signals that are either
too new or too hard to measure for traditional models and yet
possibly relevant for policy.
Fed transcripts show that at a Fed policy meeting in
September 1996, Yellen, then a Fed board member, said she was
"quite willing" to support an increase in rates because her
analysis suggested inflation was poised to rise.
However, Alan Greenspan, the Fed's chairman at the time,
convinced policymakers to hold fire at that meeting arguing that
he saw changes in the economy that were holding back prices and
it later turned out that inflation indeed stayed low.
"It was intuition more than anything else," said Alice
Rivlin, fellow board member at the time, referring to
Greenspan's hunch that U.S. productivity was rising.
A wrong call on inflation now could stunt job growth and
possibly keep rates stuck near zero or even force the Fed to
reverse course and cut rates.
"If they don't see any pickup in costs or prices, that would
cause them to be even more gradual than they think they are
going to be," said Donald Kohn, who served on the Fed's board
when Yellen headed the San Francisco Fed between 2004 and 2010.
Fed policymakers saw higher inflation around the corner in
2013 and 2014 that did not materialize. Yellen has argued this
year that temporary factors such as low oil prices and a strong
dollar will fade while a tight labor market sparks price
pressures.
"It's straightforward analysis but the issue is they have
been saying this for years, so they are not hitting something
right in their story," said Timothy Duy, an economist at the
University of Oregon. Hiking rates too early could make it more
likely the U.S. economy tips into recession, he said.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure stripped of food and
energy prices is now at 1.3 percent and its policymakers on
average see the gauge accelerating next year but not quite
hitting their 2 percent target.
Jon Faust, a former special adviser to the Fed board whose
inflation forecasting research has been cited by Yellen, says he
doubts any policymakers have a firm view how to get inflation
back to target and keep it there even if they agree that a
tightening job market will help.
With the jobless rate at 5 percent, half its 2009 level,
Yellen was confident enough to warn lawmakers on Dec. 3 that
inflation could rise "significantly" above the Fed's 2 percent
target if rate-setters aren't ahead of the curve.
However, some policymakers, including Fed Governor Lael
Brainard, argue that the relationship between unemployment and
inflation is not as straightforward as it used to be and that
global economic weakness could knock the United States off
course.
Many analysts expect Brainard, who has emerged as the leader
of the Fed's cautious faction, will accept a first hike without
dissenting, but could need more convincing for subsequent rate
rises.
Brainard said on Dec. 1 the U.S. dollar's appreciation,
driven in part by global economic weakness, could argue for a
"delay in the date of lift-off and a shallower path for the
federal funds rate over several years."
On the other side of the policy debate is Charles Plosser,
who led the Philadelphia Fed from 2006 until March 2015. Plosser
would have preferred to raise rates "a year ago" but was glad
that the Fed chief facilitated the debate over liftoff.
"The fact that she can articulate the rationale, that's
really important," he said. "Because then you can debate."
